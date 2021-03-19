Final presentation of Storytellers Macon’s ‘Live at The Grand Opera House’ slated for Saturday

Julie Bragg, a former swim instructor and mother of Brax and Tate Bragg who Macon’s annual Bragg Jam event is in memory of, is one of seven people telling their story Saturday at Storytellers Macon’s “Live at The Grand Opera House.” Special to The Telegraph

The last presentation in Storytellers Macon’s “Live at The Grand Opera House” series is Saturday and its theme, appropriately enough for this time of year, is “Blossoming.”

“We’ll continue our live, grassroots Storytellers events the second Tuesday of each month but this is the last of our curated Grand Opera House programs,” said Koryn Young, Storytellers Macon’s executive director. “Just as cherry trees are blossoming all around, our stories Saturday are about the way people of all sorts in all sorts of situations have grown and blossomed, often through very difficult circumstances.”

The program begins at 8 p.m. and features seven storytellers filling 10-minute slots. Otis Redding Music Camp alumnus DKOMX will also perform songs from his debut album. Admission is $10.

Young said what makes the series distinctive includes the level of preparation and coaching each storyteller receives.

“We sought out people to tell their stories rather than select from open auditions as we do with our regular monthly presentations,” she said. “Then we had workshops and paired each one with a mentor to hone down what they wanted to say on stage and find the best way to say it. There was a big learning curve for them as well as for us since this was the first series like this we’ve done – but it won’t be the last.”

But why the effort to get people’s stories told?

“Stories matter,” Young said. “People’s voices matter. Individual’s stories matter to them and to us as a community. One of our mottos is “Speak Your Truth” and that applies whether it’s at our grassroots events or at the Grand. Stories reflect people’s lives and lives are important. Stories help us understand one another and that’s needed these days.”

Young said Storytellers isn’t just for those used to performing in front of audiences. She said she’s been encouraged to see people who are shy and not given to stepping out on a stage stand up and be heard.

That’s true of at least two of Saturday’s storytellers who are gifted communicators but said they’ve never performed live in front of others. Each said the experience leading to Saturday has been rewarding.

Ivy Marie Clarke is a student at Mercer University and an emerging writer and editor.

“I don’t come from a stage background at all and I’m not a performer so this has been nerve-wracking and exciting,” she said. “I’ve appreciated the help I’ve gotten from my mentor and other Storytellers cast. Now I can say I’m trying performing and it’s been thrilling.”

Clarke said the story she’s chosen is a personal one she’s never told or written about before.

“I spent a lot of time thinking about the theme and what I wanted to say and decided to tell a very intimate story about healing from a world-destroying kind of event and how I came back from it – so it’s about healing, vulnerability, softness and trying to stay soft in a world that’s hard.”

Dsto is becoming more and more well-known through the photographs he takes.

“I’m used to being behind a camera and would rather tell other people’s stories through pictures,” he said. “But I’ve learned a lot now about how to tell a story and about stage presence. My story is about where I’ve come from to where I am, pursuing my passion and blossoming in it. I hope it inspires others to dream and pursue their dream. I’m honored to be part of this and that my family can be there. It’s a special day already because my grandfather, Buddy Barron, will be 100 Saturday. We believe he’s the oldest resident in Pleasant Hill.”

In addition to Clarke and Dsto, featured storytellers Saturday include:

-Jerry Anderson, criminal justice reform activist granted clemency by President Barack Obama;

-Marlon Baldwin, financial professional and insurance agent;

-Lauren Beaty, workforce development for Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce;

-Julie Bragg, former swim instructor and mother of Brax and Tate Bragg;

-Christèle Parham, entrepreneur and innovation expert.

Stories told at the Grand Opera House also form the basis of a podcast series highlighting each performer’s tale called, “The Heartbeat of Georgia‬” It’s available on iTunes and other streaming services.

Ticketing and information about Storytellers Macon are at www.thegrandmacon.com and www.storytellersmacon.org. Social distancing and other health precautions are in place at The Grand. Information about regular Storytellers events is also on their website.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

What: Storytellers Macon Live at The Grand Opera House: Blossoming

Where: The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St.

When: March 20, 8 p.m.

Cost: $5

Information: www.thegrandmacon.com, www.storytellersmacon.org