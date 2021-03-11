‘She never judged me’: How Middle GA nonprofit Women of Honor helps people in need

When Dianna Vining and her husband, Daryl, started Hebron Fellowship Baptist Church in 2005 in Houston County she wanted to find a way to minister to women in their congregation.

“As women, we always think bad about ourselves and negative about ourselves, always trying to compare ourselves to somebody else,” Vining said. “So it was like God said you don’t have to be because you are women of honor. You’re a woman of honor because of who I made you to be.”

She noticed there was a gap in services for people. For example, if a person received food from a food pantry, they wouldn’t be allowed to pick up more food until the next month.

“As a member of a church, I was seeing where people weren’t getting services when they really needed it,” she said. “I really felt led by God to start something that would not be limited by those type of rules.”

She founded the Women of Honor Center, Inc. in 2013 and continues to provide services in education, housing and emotional support for women and families.

“The woman plays such an important role of the dynamics of a family, and when she thinks good about herself and great about herself, even in the midst of horrible circumstances and situations, she’s still able to pull her family through. But, when she thinks bad about herself and then her circumstances and her situations are also bad, then that’s even worse,” Vining said.

Rhonda Salone, a board member of the organization since its inception, said she and Vining developed a special relationship because both their mothers died around the time they met.

“She asked me to pray about it, but if God told her I was supposed to be there, I knew this is what I was supposed to be doing,” she said about joining the organization.

The Women of Honor Center focuses on developing children but also helping their parents learn life skills, Salone said.

‘She never judged me.’

Arniecia Randolph, CFO for the Women of Honor Center, said she met Vining when they both worked at Robins Air Force Base.

After she became pregnant in 2013 without being married, she appreciated Vining’s reaction to the news.

“She never judged me. She accepted me, she accepted my baby as if we were her own,” Randolph said.

When Vining asked her to be the CFO for the Women of Honor Center, she said she had no doubt in her mind that she would help Vining.

“I know what it feels like to want to be loved, to want to be validated, to want to be this great person but sometimes you struggle,” Randolph said. “Just seeing her and her genuine spirit and how she always poured into people, it inspired me to want to help someone, to give back as well.”

Any woman, no matter their income, race or background, is welcome at the Women of Honor Center to receive the help they need, Vining said.

“Even though you were put out like this, it doesn’t mean that you’re useless. It doesn’t mean that you’re not loved. It just means you hit a rough spot, but this is how you can get out of it,” she said. “To people who need help, don’t be afraid to ask. Don’t think that we’re going to judge you, have you fill out 20 sheets of paper,... we don’t do that. So, don’t don’t feel like you can’t reach out, and then for those that want to help, don’t think that whatever you have to offer isn’t enough. Whatever you have to offer, we need it.”

To get involved in the Women of Honor Center, people can reach out through their website at www.wohcinc.org/contact or send them an email to womenofhonorcenter@yahoo.com.

Justina Miller, a board member who helps with finding grants, said she joined the organization about six months ago. She started attending Hebron Fellowship Baptist Church about four years ago when she was going through a hard time, and said.

“I’m hopeful that I can help change some lives like mine’s been changed,” she said.

Shifting perspectives due to the coronavirus

The Women of Honor Center has partnered with the school system, Loaves & Fishes Ministry, the housing authority and multiple other organizations.

They had applied for a grant to start an after school program, but when the pandemic started, they shifted their efforts to provide personal protective equipment to people in need.

However, the organization recently decided to start a virtual after-school program with five children.

“At one time, I got kind of hung up on the quantity, how many people am I reaching, how many people are we touching, and God reminded me it wasn’t about that. It’s about the quality of what you’re trying to provide, and if we can change the life of one young person and if we can change the life of one family, one woman, that will be the greatest reward of them all,” Vining said. “I’m very excited about the after school program. We’ve put in for some grants and we hope that they come forward.”

One of the goals of the organization is to find a building to house it, and Vining believes God will bless them with one, she said.

With a building, Vining said they could create a one-stop shop for people in need by partnering with other nonprofit organizations and filling the gaps where needed.

“There’s so much that I want to do that I believe God would want us to do, but I’m learning I have to bite the elephant a little bit at a time. And so, even though we’re not in a building, I’m still so excited about opportunities God has given us to help our community,” she said. “When I want to get discouraged because it doesn’t seem like things are going the way I think, God always reminds me that it’s not about me, it’s about what he’s trying to do.”