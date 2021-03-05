Museum of Arts and Sciences screening Macon Film Fest winner ‘Indirect Actions’

The Museum of Arts and Sciences is having a repeat screening of the fulldome feature film “Indirect Actions” today at 2 p.m.

Yes, short notice but worth knowing and getting to if possible. “Indirect Actions” has a lot to recommend it: it’s the first-ever feature-length film made for fulldome – most tend toward being short travelogues, science, nature or art-oriented – and was Macon Film Festival’s and the museum’s Fulldome Festival’s 2020 long-format, fulldome award winner. It’s won top honors at every other festival it’s entered.

A word on what fulldome is might be good. Fulldome and related formats are part of the immersive film world whether virtual reality, projected or otherwise.

“Indirect Actions” is primarily of the type projected to immerse audiences in 360 degrees of action so the museum’s Mark Smith Planetarium is perfect and its cushy, semi-reclined seating a comfortable way to enjoy it.

The museum’s stringent cleaning and social distancing policies are in place but seating is limited to about 50, according to museum executive director Susan Welsh. Welsh is a nationally and internationally recognized advocate for new media and fulldome filmmaking.

Show entry is included in regular museum admission which is free to members and $10 for adults, $5 for children with discounts for students, seniors and military.

A huge benefit of the local festival is it brings noteworthy independent films to Macon and at times repeat showings like this.

“If there’s a demand and we fill up, I’m sure we can set another time,” Welsh said. “That would be great, in fact. ‘Indirect Action’s producer Ryan Moore has given us great freedom to re-show it.”

Welsh said the museum screened 27 innovative fulldome films from 12 countries in 2020, many from students, emerging professionals and female directors.

Welsh, Moore and the film’s director, Maranatha Hay, rightly maintain the film’s uniqueness isn’t just in how well it uses fulldome to tell a true story but in the ongoing relevance of its message – one Moore and Hay didn’t originally expect to tell.

“Indirect Actions” started as their attempt to document the 2016 Dakota Access Pipeline protests involving stark, icy, harsh tribal lands considered sacred. They learned of the protests via viral social media posts and media sources.

What the small film crew encountered went beyond the protests to challenge whether the team would follow facts or just go with their preconceived viral points of view.

No spoilers here but Moore’s contention is there are lessons to be learned from their journey by students, young people, adults, journalists and the general population about protests, their fuller impact, following facts and listening to others to see beyond surface information no matter one’s point of view.

So you can get “schooled” at “Indirect Actions” but it’s while watching a compelling, entertaining, engaging story on an oddly beautiful landscape via cutting-edge technology.

“Maranatha and I are still committed to the importance of the film and its message though COVID-19 has really put the brakes on our getting it out around the country,” Moore said. “We hope to be able to get back at that soon and are grateful for getting to show it in Macon and the very positive reaction there. I don’t think many other festivals treat their artists as well as Macon. But the film’s relevance and what we unexpectedly found out about online misinformation and protesting have only ballooned since we made the film. We fully support people being active but there’s a lot to be said about how we get and evaluate information.”

Again, worth the effort if you’re comfortable being safely out and about and interested in the chance to see an innovative, artful documentary.

Macon Film Fest

Here’s a note on how the Macon festival is shaping up for 2021. Festival board president Steven Fulbright, who’s Visit Macon’s director of tourism, said it’s on for Aug. 19-22 as a hybrid festival with online and in-person events featuring screenings, special guests, Q&As and workshops

The last-call deadline for judged submissions is just days away on March 18 via filmfreeway.com/maconfilmfest.

In addition to the festival proper, Fulbright said by the end of spring they should be launching an ongoing monthly subscription service with rotating films the festival has shown.

“We’re working out kinks but it should be available at the end of March or early April and we’ll have more information then.”

Lebowski Fest slated for Saturday evening

Keeping with a film theme for things to do this weekend, on Saturday the Society Garden at 2389 Ingleside Ave. is having a free Lebowski Fest with a 6 p.m. showing of the cult favorite, “The Big Lebowski.” Jeff Bridges created the film’s iconic character “The Dude” 23 years ago. If you’re a fan, you’ll be happy to know a rug will be given away that “ties the room together” and Caucasians/White Russians and related beverages will be served along with other Society Garden fare.

The Dustin Cook Trio will play songs from the film, whether they appear in true techno-nihilist Lebowski fashion or not. Attendees are invited to come appropriately costumed for a contest so get that old robe washed – or don’t.

