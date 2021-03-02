Local

Man sits down in busy Macon road after argument and is killed by car, coroner says

A 29-year-old Florida man was found dead on a well-traveled south Macon thoroughfare late Monday, authorities said.

Bryan Alan Granison was struck by a Kia Optima shortly after 11:30 p.m. near the often-busy intersection of Pio Nono and Glendale avenues. The area lies just south of an Interstate 75 interchange near a Waffle House.

Bibb County sheriff’s officials said in a statement that deputies were called to check on a man sitting on Pio Nono, and while deputies were on the way Granison was hit by the northbound Kia.

He died at the scene.

Granison had in the past lived in West Palm Beach, Florida, and was recently staying with a woman here, Bibb Coroner Leon Jones said.

“He got mad with his girlfriend,” Jones said, “and sat down in the middle of the road.”

