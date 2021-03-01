Local

Editor’s note: Delayed delivery of Monday print editions

Dear reader,

An accident early Monday involving our truck prevented our circulation team from delivering Monday editions of the Telegraph. Monday newspapers will be delivered to customers who did not receive them as soon as possible, and Tuesday editions should be delivered at their usual time.

The Telegraph apologizes for the delivery issue. Print subscribers also have free access to the eEdition. You can set up your digital account at macon.com/activate and sign up at macon.com/newsletters for a daily email that will take you directly to each morning’s edition.

Thank you,

Caleb Slinkard

Macon Telegraph Senior Editor

Profile Image of Caleb Slinkard
Caleb Slinkard
Caleb Slinkard is the senior editor of the Macon Telegraph, moving to Middle Georgia in February of 2020. Caleb has previously worked as the managing editor of the El Dorado (Ark.) News-Times, the executive editor of the Norman (Okla.) Transcript and the executive editor of the Greenville (Texas) Herald-Banner. He’s a graduate of Texas A&M University-Commerce and enjoys reading, writing and watching the Dallas Mavericks or Texas Rangers in his spare time.
