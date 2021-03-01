Niece and uncle ejected from car, killed in crash early Monday in north Macon

A Macon niece and her uncle were killed early Monday when their car ran off a road while they were on their way to a city hospital to check on a relative who had been shot, authorities said.

Alexsia Taylor, 24, and her uncle, 40-year-old Recardo Jermaine Danielly, were both thrown from the 2004 Honda Accord that Taylor was driving.

The pair were headed west on Wimbish Road shortly before 2 a.m. when their car veered off the street near Willow Creek Drive and slammed into a pole, Bibb County sheriff’s officials said in a statement.

Danielly, of Macon, died at the scene of the 1:47 a.m. crash. Taylor was pronounced dead a few hours later at a hospital.

Bibb Coroner Leon Jones said the two had been on their way to a local hospital to check on Taylor’s sister, who Jones said had been shot in the stomach but was expected to survive.

Details of that shooting or where it happened were not immediately available.