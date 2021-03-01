Macon’s 2021 Cherry Blossom Festival is a go during COVID. Here’s how businesses feel

The 39th International Cherry Blossom Festival is planned for March 19-28, and downtown businesses are preparing for an influx in customers.

In years prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the festival has had a $10 million-$12 million annual economic impact from a variety of factors including taxes, hotel rooms, food and shopping, according to a University of Georgia study.

Businesses are still preparing for the festival with events, merchandise and goodies for patrons along with increased sanitation and cleaning practices to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Darrin Ford, owner of A Brooke Haven Lounge at the corner of Cherry Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, said he is looking forward to the event. Because the lounge opened Feb. 28, 2020, it has not seen the impact an event like the Cherry Blossom Festival can have on business.

“Most businesses downtown look at the Cherry Blossom as an opportunity to capitalize on it just because of the sheer amount of foot traffic that comes to Macon to participate in the Cherry Blossom Festival. So, from a business standpoint, I’m excited about it,” he said. “It’s a little bit different now because there are different things you have to put in place as far as adhering the COVID guidelines.”

The lounge is fortunate to have outdoor seating, Ford said, so it makes it easier for people to social distance and follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Although this will be the bar’s first Cherry Blossom Festival, Ford, who has lived in Macon for 11 years, said he understands the impact the festival has on downtown businesses.

“I see the potential, and I think that’s what really has me excited from a business standpoint is having gone to the Cherry Blossom Festival every year since we’ve been here, I see the foot traffic downtown. I see the people patronizing restaurants and bars and different things downtown. So, that keeps me excited knowing that there’s potential,” he said. “At the end of the day, I hope people are safe and stay safe and that all businesses are profitable.”

The concern

Although he is hopeful the festival will be a success, Scott Mitchell, owner of the Travis Jean Emporium, said he is worried about people taking safety precautions against COVID-19 seriously.

“As a business, I need Cherry Blossom to happen, but as a human, it concerns me because at the same time, I don’t want us to do something that could possibly be hurting other people,” he said.

He believes the planning board for the festival is doing all that they can to make sure people are safe, and he hopes enough people will have the vaccine by then to help prevent an outbreak, he said.

Mitchell isn’t sure how much business downtown will get from the Cherry Blossom Festival because most of the events that would bring them business, such as the wiener dog race and parade, are going to be virtual this year, he said.

“I’m very hopeful because we love Cherry Blossom. I mean, we love it for the city,” he said.

We know more now

Felicia Howard, owner of Felicia’s Cake Factory, thought the Cherry Blossom Festival made the right decision to cancel the festival in 2020, but she is excited the festival is happening this year.

“COVID definitely still is in front of the mind. However, I think we have a little bit more information regarding the coronavirus now and how to stay safe and protect ourselves and now that they’re rolling out the vaccines, hopefully that’ll help keep it down as well,” she said.

Although Howard was glad the festival was canceled in 2020, she said the coronavirus pandemic took its toll on small businesses.

“Prior to COVID, we’re very busy during Cherry Blossom week and the weekends. We usually stay open every day that the Cherry Blossom is happening in Macon, so that really helped our business out a lot. COVID came last year. Quite naturally, it hurt us a lot,” she said.

Howard said they have increased the amount of cleaning they do and only allow a certain amount of customers in the business at a time.

“I’m very excited that it is happening this year and making sure that we keep safety practices in mind as we’re preparing for the event, but I’m excited to have something to look forward to this year,” she said.