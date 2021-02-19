Local

Jeff Goldblum makes dinner stop at well-known Middle Georgia restaurant

Jeff Goldblum found his way into a Middle Georgia barbecue restaurant Wednesday night.

Goldblum, one of the stars of the “Jurassic Park” series and “The Fly”, was spotted at Holy Smokes BBQ in Dublin. He’s filming in the state and brought his crew to get a taste of some of Holy Smokes’ award-winning barbecue.

The restaurant shared a photo of owner Gary Lanton giving a thumbs up alongside Goldblum.

Posted by Holy Smokes BBQ on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

It is unclear what Goldblum is filming at this time but it could be one of the Marvel projects currently filming in Georgia or his Disney+ television series “The World According to Jeff Goldblum.”

The Telegraph has reached out to Goldblum’s agent on what the actor is filming in the area.

Justin Baxley
Justin Baxley is the fan life reporter at The Telegraph and writes stories centered around entertainment, food and sports in the Macon community. Justin joined the Telegraph staff after graduating from Mercer University in May 2017 with a degree in criminal justice and journalism. During his time at Mercer he served as the sports editor for The Cluster.
