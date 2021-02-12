Local

Middle Georgia man, 50, killed in wreck in southern Bibb County

A 50-year-old Macon man was killed Thursday night when his car was struck by a pickup truck at an intersection on U.S. 41 in southern Bibb County, sheriff’s officials said in a statement.

The man who died, R.L. Brown Jr., was said to have been heading west on Liberty Church Road in a Lincoln MKX when the car was struck by a Ford Ranger going north on U.S. 41.

The 7:20 p.m. crash happened about a quarter-mile west of Ga. 247 and Smiley’s Flea Market at an intersection with a four-way stop.

The driver of the Ranger, a 66-year-old Macon man who’d been headed north on U.S. 41 or Industrial Highway, was in “stable condition” at a Macon hospital, the statement said.

Brown died at the scene of the crash, which was under investigation late Thursday, the statement added.

