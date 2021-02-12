Meet Macon’s Harold Young, the first Black executive director of the Tubman Museum

Harold Young became executive director of The Tubman African American Museum in late January, becoming only the third director at the 40-year-old museum and the first African American to fill the position. Special to The Telegraph

The Tubman is a surprising place, especially for those who let it become an attraction so close to home that it gets overlooked and not fully appreciated or visited much.

Or ever.

As of Jan. 21, similar can be said of the museum’s new executive director, Harold Young. If you don’t know Young, he will surprise you.

But first the museum. Know that masks are required but there’s major space for social distancing as you’re out and about. You’ll get a temperature check before paying the basic $10 adult admission — free if you’re a member — or $6 per child during current COVID-19 reduced hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Because of the name, it’s easy to assume the museum is exclusively about Harriet Tubman, who escaped slavery and then risked her freedom to continually return south and lead hundreds to freedom.

Though Tubman’s story is prominent, the museum isn’t “about her” and that’s where surprises start.

The Tubman’s name is more officially The Tubman African American Museum and it’s all about African American art, history and culture and its impact in the U.S. and worldwide. Bear in mind, culture’s meaning ranges from food to music to art and to how we think, act and do things.

You’ll see information on Tubman but halls and galleries full of the stories of Black inventors, business people, thinkers, educators, cooks, chefs, artists and creators of all sorts.

Maybe you’ll be surprised at so many “firsts” accomplished by African Americans.

A first for The Tubman

Now that the museum’s direction is under Young, a Los Angeles native who came to Macon in 2008, the question stands as to why, celebrating its 40th anniversary, is Young the first Black executive director?

The fact is not as cut-and-dried as it might seem and Young has a good take on it.

“I’m happy to be — proud to be — the first African American director and yes, it seems a little odd,” he said “But you have to look at it like this: there have only been three directors and I’m the third. The two before me brought the museum to an amazing place so you can’t complain about that. Dr. Andy Ambrose, who preceded me and hired me as the museum’s events manager in 2015, was a true mentor and I think was readying me and hoping I’d be doing what I’m doing now.”

No doubt Ambrose saw Young’s energy and list of accomplishments though there was no museum sciences degree on his resume.

“I moved my family to Macon to serve as minister of music at Community Church of God under Pastor David K. Biggers,” Young said. “Within a few years, I also worked in media sales and became the 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. gospel deejay at Praise 99.5-FM.”

Music and ministry

In LA, Young had not only been involved in music ministry but in putting together and promoting events and concerts with a dizzying array of stars. He’s done similar in Macon and his first week at The Tubman he was thrown into heading its annual fundraiser, “All That Jazz.”

In 2019, he brought Patti LaBelle to headline.

As for the radio show, which Young pre-records, Young and the station have had nominations for the equivalent of a Grammy or Oscar for on-air personalities, a Stellar Award.

The same week Young was named museum director he was also named 99.5’s program director.

Too much? Not really. Sitting with Young briefly, you realize he’s not the sort to sit still and he’s bound and determined to do good things.

Even things like his U C Me side project which, in conjunction with public safety officials and other agencies, is making 10,000 reflecting wristbands available to pedestrians at dangerous road crossings. The first opens in days on Gray Highway and others will follow.

“I want it to save lives,” he said. “Wristbands are simple and out there but they’re rarely accessible to those who need them when they need them.”

Plus, Young is pastor of For the Glory of God Outreach Ministries church which meets alternating Sundays at 3750 Bloomfield Village Dr.

“It sounds like a lot but if you are intentional and use your time well, then I think you can do a lot well,” he said. “At our church, I stress putting God first, taking care of yourself, taking care of your family and then your work – four things. You can’t let busy-ness have a bad impact on family but you can get a lot done. Be intentional about what you do.”

Unanimous approval

Young said his hire received unanimous approval from the museum’s 23-member board after a national search. Of course, they knew him and the ever-increasing role he’s played including serving as interim director through the trials of a pandemic.

“Each who went before me did their job and look at where we are today,” Young said. “They left a legacy and this is a one-of-a-kind, truly amazing place no matter where you look. And it’s an important part of our community. We will always serve the community and depend on it and our members for support but among our plans is to create a sustainable financial foundation that can weather any crisis. That’s important to me.”

Among other big — and surprising — plans in the works is an exhibit featuring actor-producer and media giant Tyler Perry with other possible collaborations.

“One thing I like about Tyler Perry is the link he shares with Harriet Tubman,” Young said. “She accomplished great things but went back to help others. You can say the same for Tyler Perry. He’s accomplished so much but he’s always reached back for others. I hope the same can be said about me. I want to faithfully serve and accomplish what’s put in my hands but always reach back to help others on to where they’re going.”

The Tubman is at 310 Cherry St. and online at tubmanmuseum.com where there is membership information. The phone is 478-743-8544 and Young said in his first 100 days as director he hopes to add 1,000 new museum members.

Contact writer Michael W. Pannell at mwpannell@gmail.com.