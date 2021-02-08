88-year-old Warner Robins woman killed in car crash on South Houston Lake Road

An 88-year-old Warner Robins woman was killed Monday morning in a car wreck on South Houston Lake Road, just south of Russell Parkway, police said.

The wreck happened just before 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Kathryn Ryals Road.

Warner Robins police said a 2010 Mazda 3 driven by a 22-year-old Centerville man was headed south on Houston Lake when it struck a 1993 Honda Civic driven by Helen Collins, of Warner Robins.

Police said in a statement that Collins, who was killed in the crash, had been on Kathryn Ryals Road when she tried to cross the intersection at Houston Lake and was hit by the Mazda.