54-year-old man killed when Ford Explorer wrecks in Crawford County

A 54-year-old man at the wheel of a 1996 Ford Explorer died at the scene of a crash Monday on Lower Hartley Bridge Road in Crawford County, officials said.

The wreck happened shortly after 11 a.m., Sheriff Lewis Walker said in a statement.

The victim’s name was being withheld until his relatives could be notified.

Further details of the crash and its location were not immediately available.

The sheriff’s office and the Georgia State Patrol were said to be investigating.

Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr. covers crime and courts for The Telegraph with an eye for human-interest stories.
