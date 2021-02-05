Macon’s historic Douglass Theatre will celebrate 100 years with event, film series

Take note: The Douglass Theatre is 100 years old this year and celebrating the occasion this month with a special observance Feb. 17 and its annual Black History Month Film Series, which starts today.

It’s worth paying attention not only because of the films in store but because of the significance The Douglass has for the community.

The building is a beautifully restored theater of another era, but it’s much more.

Amid segregation and Jim Crow laws, the theater was opened at what’s now 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in 1921 by highly successful Black entrepreneur Charles H. Douglass. From an early age, Douglass expressed a penchant for business by first selling scrap wood, bruised vegetables and newspapers as a child then opening a series businesses such as a bicycle repair shop, hotel, restaurant and more.

Early on, he was also director of the Georgia Loan and Savings Company.

According to Gina Ward, director at The Douglass, he had opened another theater in 1911 prior to The Douglass but it’s the current building that has stood for 100 years as an entertainment venue and point of pride.

The theater has also faced difficult times and was the target of racial attacks. With businesses dwindling downtown in the 1970s, it closed its doors in 1977 only to reopen in 1997 after a campaign by the “Friends of The Douglass Theatre” accomplished a $2.3 million restoration and modernization project.

Surviving COVID-19

Like so many other businesses and venues, COVID-19 has caused further hardship but Ward, staff, volunteers, patrons and its six-member board continue to creatively work to secure The Douglass’ future.

And that’s why all 100th-anniversary celebrations are virtual, online events and showings.

“Our goal for the anniversary is to bring more awareness to The Douglass, great entertainment to the whole community and work toward raising funds for its future,” Ward said. “Of course, we’ve had to pivot a great deal from our original plans for the anniversary due to COVID-19, but it’s amazing that 100 years ago an African American entrepreneur had the vision for such a theater and 100 years later here we are, still living out that vision. We want to be around for many more years and that’s why we’ve titled the celebration, ‘One Hundred Years and Beyond.’”

Ward said Feb. 17 is Douglass’ birthday, his 151st, and the date chosen for an online anniversary observance. It will begin at 7 p.m. and feature messages and tributes to Douglass and the theater and will premiere a newly composed song by jazz trombonist Wycliffe Gordon about The Douglass.

Now playing

As for the film series, here are the movies being presented:

Feb. 5, “Amazing Grace,” the concert film of Aretha Franklin at the New Temple Baptist Mission Church in Los Angeles in 1972

Feb. 12, “The Photograph,” a love story for Valentines featuring Issa Rae and LaKeith Standfield

Feb. 19, “Antebellum,” a thriller starring R&B artist Janelle Monae along with Empire’s Gabourey Sidibe

Feb. 26, “Just Mercy,” a timely topic in a film featuring the late Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx

All are free and information on viewing is at douglasstheatre.org.

In addition, a presentation of the long-running recital of Negro spirituals – “Sing Brother! Sing Sister!” – is set for 5 p.m. Feb. 21 on the theatre’s Facebook page at facebook.com/thedouglasstheatre.

Great things at the Douglass

Robert Fieldsteel, president of the Macon Film Guild, complimented the Douglass on its past and present film choices for the Black History series. The Guild presents films to the public at the Douglass — during non-COVID-19 times — that wouldn’t normally be seen at a neighborhood multiplex.

For the time being, The Guild has also gone to online presentations.

“The Douglass selects interesting Black-themed films and fare for Black History Month and I’m glad to see them continuing the series through the pandemic,” he said. “They always bring well-known films and ones that may be new to people for a well-rounded experience. We appreciate the Douglass and celebrate with them their 100th anniversary — and wish them many, many more.”

As a venue, Ward said there have been few live events since last February due to COVID-19. She said there have been limited private rentals, events and use of the theater for closed livestream concerts and events but that the theater’s own programming primarily switched to virtual presentations until it’s safe to gather again.

“We want to keep everybody safe,” she said, “even though there are still great things going on at The Douglass.”

Contact writer Michael W. Pannell at mwpannell@gmail.com.