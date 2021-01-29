Local

Police investigating Friday shooting that left Macon child in critical condition

An unidentified Black woman possibly in her early 40s was found dead along a Macon roadway.
A child shot in Macon Friday afternoon is in critical condition at a local hospital and Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators are working to piece together what happened.

The 8-year-old was shot inside of a house in the 2300 block of Ballard Drive just before 4 p.m., according to a release from the sheriff’s office. The child was driven to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with any information about this incident can contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Caleb Slinkard
Caleb Slinkard is the senior editor of the Macon Telegraph, moving to Middle Georgia in February of 2020. Caleb has previously worked as the managing editor of the El Dorado (Ark.) News-Times, the executive editor of the Norman (Okla.) Transcript and the executive editor of the Greenville (Texas) Herald-Banner. He’s a graduate of Texas A&M University-Commerce and enjoys reading, writing and watching the Dallas Mavericks or Texas Rangers in his spare time.
