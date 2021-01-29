Police investigating Friday shooting that left Macon child in critical condition

An unidentified Black woman possibly in her early 40s was found dead along a Macon roadway.

A child shot in Macon Friday afternoon is in critical condition at a local hospital and Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators are working to piece together what happened.

The 8-year-old was shot inside of a house in the 2300 block of Ballard Drive just before 4 p.m., according to a release from the sheriff’s office. The child was driven to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with any information about this incident can contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.