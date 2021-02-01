Here’s what’s happening in Middle Georgia to celebrate Black History Month

The Tubman Museum is located on Cherry Street in Macon, Georgia. jeason@macon.com

Today marks the beginning of Black History Month, celebrated in the United States every February.

Black History Month was created as “Negro History Week” by Carter G. Woodson, celebrated on the second week of February to honor the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. Woodson, an educator and historian, developed the idea in the 1920s.

In 1976, during the United States’ bicentennial, Ford recognized Black History Month as a national observance and extended it to the entire month of February. The achievements of Black Americans are celebrated across the U.S. with museum exhibits, movies, dances and more. Here are several options for celebrating Black History Month in Middle Georgia.

Tubman Museum

Address: 310 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201

Phone: 478-743-8544

Website: tubmanmuseum.com

Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday, Monday and Wednesday. Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on First Fridays.

The Tubman offers guided museum tours with a curator at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. every Thursday during February.

A new exhibit titled “A New Order Based On Justice For All” features South African political posters from Jonathan Addleton’s collection

Four traveling exhibits in the first floor rotunda highlight African American contributions to American culture: Mate Masie’s “What I Hear, I Keep;” “From the Minds of African Americans;” “Out to the Change the World: The Life and Works of John Oliver Killens;” and “Showing the Way: National Black Leaders from Macon, 1824-1933.” The exhibits include photographs and “bold graphics.”

The museum will play several movies on a continuous loop throughout the month, including “The Boy King,” “Running A Thousand Miles for Freedom,” “ Harriet Tubman” and “Rosa Parks.”

On Feb. 6, the museum is hosting a community drum circle with Bro. George Muhammad. A free lunch from Fincher’s BBQ will be provided.

Also on Feb. 6 is African dancing with KK from Legends Fitness at noon.

Art classes are available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 6, 13 and 27. The classes cost $5, in addition to the admission cost.

At noon on Feb. 13, Hayiya Dance Theatre will perform.

At noon on Feb. 27, Kali Dance Studio for the arts will perform.

The museum is closed Feb. 20.

Mercer University

Mercer is hosting a series of events throughout February, including:

Conversations on Race and Racism from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Willingham Auditorium and virtually via Zoom. Dr. Beverly Tatum, president emerita of Spelman College, will moderate the event. The first 100 in-person participants will received an autographed copy of her book “Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together In the Cafeteria? And Other Conversations About Race.” Tatum is a clinical psychologist “known for her expertise on race relations,” according to Mercer.

from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Willingham Auditorium and virtually via Zoom. Dr. Beverly Tatum, president emerita of Spelman College, will moderate the event. The first 100 in-person participants will received an autographed copy of her book “Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together In the Cafeteria? And Other Conversations About Race.” Tatum is a clinical psychologist “known for her expertise on race relations,” according to Mercer. Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 virtually via Zoom. The panel discussion is based on the book and YouTube series by Emmanuel Acho, according to Mercer. Panelists include Sam Oni, one of the first Black students to enroll at Mercer. Mercer graduate Ken Blair will moderate.

Sallie Ellis Davis House - Georgia College

Address: 301 S Clarke St, Milledgeville, GA 31061

Phone: 478-445-5889

Website: gcsu.edu/sallieellisdavis

Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and on the first and third Saturday of each month

Once the home of Baldwin County educator Sallie Ellis Davis, the house serves as a celebration of Davis’ legacy and a community meeting place. Tickets are $3 for adults, $2 for seniors, pre-booked groups and students, and free for children under age 6. Virtual tours are also available.

During February, the house will showcase the exhibit “Complicating Colonization: A History of African-American Removal from the U.S” through March. The exhibit “explores the removal of African-Americans from the United States throughout the 19th century...”

Georgia College will also present an online concert, “Snare Drumming in Solitude” at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 11. The concert is filled with original works from students and recent graduates.

To have your event added to this list, email tpperrineau@macon.com.