Here’s what’s happening in Middle Georgia to celebrate Black History Month

The Tubman Museum is located on Cherry Street in Macon, Georgia. Jenna Eason jeason@macon.com

Today marks the beginning of Black History Month, celebrated in the United States every February.

Black History Month was created as “Negro History Week” by Carter G. Woodson, celebrated on the second week of February to honor the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. Woodson, an educator and historian, developed the idea in the 1920s.

In 1976, during the United States’ bicentennial, Ford recognized Black History Month as a national observance and extended it to the entire month of February. The achievements of Black Americans are celebrated across the U.S. with museum exhibits, movies, dances and more. Here are several options for celebrating Black History Month in Middle Georgia.

Tubman Museum

Address: 310 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201

Phone: 478-743-8544

Website: tubmanmuseum.com

Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday, Monday and Wednesday. Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on First Fridays.

The museum is closed Feb. 20.

Mercer University

Mercer is hosting a series of events throughout February, including:

Sallie Ellis Davis House - Georgia College

Address: 301 S Clarke St, Milledgeville, GA 31061

Phone: 478-445-5889

Website: gcsu.edu/sallieellisdavis

Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and on the first and third Saturday of each month

Once the home of Baldwin County educator Sallie Ellis Davis, the house serves as a celebration of Davis’ legacy and a community meeting place. Tickets are $3 for adults, $2 for seniors, pre-booked groups and students, and free for children under age 6. Virtual tours are also available.

During February, the house will showcase the exhibit “Complicating Colonization: A History of African-American Removal from the U.S” through March. The exhibit “explores the removal of African-Americans from the United States throughout the 19th century...”

Georgia College will also present an online concert, “Snare Drumming in Solitude” at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 11. The concert is filled with original works from students and recent graduates.

To have your event added to this list, email tpperrineau@macon.com.

