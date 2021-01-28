Bibb deputies fired after lax jail security allowed ‘consensual sexual encounter,’ sheriff says

The Bibb County Law Enforcement Center breaking@macon.com

A pair of Bibb County sheriff’s deputies who apparently worked in the county jail were fired Tuesday after an investigation found they violated security rules last summer, a mistake that allowed a male inmate and a female inmate to have sex, sheriff’s officials said in a statement Wednesday night.

The deputies, Christina Cobb and Emmalamecca Long, were said to have “failed to maintain proper security,” which resulted in the two inmates engaging in what was described in the statement as “a consensual sexual encounter.”

The statement did not mention what the supposed security failures involved or whether the two deputies were aware of the inmates’ rendezvous.

The incident happened July 22.

It was unclear how the episode came to the attention of officials at the Oglethorpe Street lockup, but the next day Cobb was suspended and an investigation was launched.

The probe was delayed as some of the people involved “were stricken” with COVID-19, the statement noted.

“Deputy Long’s involvement was discovered in the course of the internal affairs investigation,” the statement added.