25-year-old man struck by car, killed on south side of downtown Macon

A 25-year-old man died after he was hit by a car on a well-traveled thoroughfare just south of downtown Macon on Wednesday evening.

Brandon Mills, whose address was not immediately known, was pronounced dead at a city hospital in the wake of the 6:20 p.m. incident, Bibb County sheriff’s officials said in a statement.

The car that hit him, a 2005 Volvo S60, was going south in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near a Dollar General store between Elm Street and Edgewood Avenue.

“Mills walked into the roadway and was struck by the vehicle,” the statement said.

Profile Image of Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr. covers crime and courts for The Telegraph with an eye for human-interest stories. Joe is a Warner Robins native and graduate of Warner Robins High. He joined the Telegraph in 1991 after graduating from the University of Georgia. As a Pulliam Fellowship recipient in 1991, Joe worked for the Indianapolis News. His stories have appeared in the Washington Post, the Seattle Times and Atlanta Magazine. He has been a Livingston Award finalist and won numerous Georgia Press Association and Georgia Associated Press awards. Support my work with a digital subscription
