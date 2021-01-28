25-year-old man struck by car, killed on south side of downtown Macon

A 25-year-old man died after he was hit by a car on a well-traveled thoroughfare just south of downtown Macon on Wednesday evening.

Brandon Mills, whose address was not immediately known, was pronounced dead at a city hospital in the wake of the 6:20 p.m. incident, Bibb County sheriff’s officials said in a statement.

The car that hit him, a 2005 Volvo S60, was going south in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near a Dollar General store between Elm Street and Edgewood Avenue.

“Mills walked into the roadway and was struck by the vehicle,” the statement said.