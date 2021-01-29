Local

This Houston County woman could win $50,000 in national art contest

A woman from Houston County has the chance to win $50,000 for her artwork.

Ayana Ross is a finalist for the Bennett Prize, an award created in 2018 to fund a woman artist to create a solo exhibition of figurative realist paintings to travel the country, according to the award’s website.

In 2020, 674 artists participated in the competition, and Ross is one of 10 finalists selected. The winner of the award will be announced on May 27 tentatively at an art exhibition reception in Muskegon, Michigan, according to the website.

The Bennett Prize is the largest painting prize awarded solely to women, according to the website.

Ross’ paintings seek to address issues of race and identity while drawing parallels between the past and present and showing the beauty of the Black community, according to the website.

Ross received her Bachelor’s Degree from Georgia Southern University and later received a teaching certificate in art education, a Master’s Degree in liberal arts and a Master’s Degree in painting from different schools. She has worked as an art instructor in public schools and in the private sector, according to the website.

