Victim identified in fatal Monday-night car crash in north Macon

A 53-year-old woman was killed Monday night when the automobile she was driving ran off a road in north Macon and rolled over in some woods, officials said.

The crash happened about 9 p.m. on Bowman Road, just northwest of the Wesleyan Drive intersection.

Early Tuesday, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones identified the victim as Marcy Jill Sanders, of Macon. She was believed to be the only person in the vehicle.

Sanders, who had been at the wheel of what was described by sheriff’s officials in a statement as “a Nissan,” died at the scene of the wreck.

