Macon woman dies after being struck by car on Eisenhower Parkway

A Macon woman died Friday afternoon, hours after she was struck by a vehicle while walking along Eisenhower Parkway, authorities said.

The victim, Madena L. Hargrove, was pronounced dead at a city hospital shortly before 4 p.m., Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

Hargrove, 35, lived in Pendleton Homes on Houston Avenue about a mile south of where she was hit, Jones said.

Sheriff’s deputies said she was critically injured shortly after 7 a.m.

A man driving east on Eisenhower near Houston was traveling in the left lane, and according to a statement by sheriff’s officials he didn’t see Hargrove “until she stepped onto the roadway.”

No charges had been filed.