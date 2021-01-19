Deadly Warner Robins apartment fire that displaced 33 people still under investigation

The cause of a middle-of-the-night apartment fire that killed a 77-year-old Warner Robins woman and displaced more than two dozen residents early Sunday was still being investigated Tuesday, officials said.

The 2 a.m. blaze at Coldwater Creek Apartments at 301 S. Corder Road affected 24 apartments and 33 people, according to a spokeswoman for the American Red Cross.

The woman who died in the fire, Sheena Shumate, may have died of smoke inhalation, but Houston County Coroner Danny Galpin said that had not been confirmed Tuesday.

Reached by phone on Tuesday, Warner Robins Fire Chief Ross Moulton said, “We’re still trying to determine the cause of the fire.”