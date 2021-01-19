How Macon celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day, despite COVID-19 pandemic

With the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day march canceled in Bibb County due to the pandemic, the Martin Luther King Jr. Commission held a wreath laying ceremony in Rosa Parks Square to honor King’s legacy while obeying social distancing guidelines.

“We all feel some sorrow... at some things that are going on around us, some things that are happening nationally, statewide. We hate the fact that we can’t have the march,” said Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Elaine Lucas. “But just because we can’t have those things does not mean that we can’t celebrate.”

After ensuring everyone was spreading out and wearing masks, Lucas kicked off the ceremony with a few words before asking Tracie Washington-Scott to serenade the crowd with her digital saxophone.

Other community leaders, such as Mayor Lester Miller, Judge Verda Colvin and State Sen. David Lucas, spoke at the event as well.

“There are many today, sadly enough, that are actually celebrating the fact that we cannot march today, that we can’t be together and join hands and walk from north, south, east and west, and we must pray for them too that God may change their hearts and their minds,” Miller said.

Miller and Commissioner Paul Bronson carried the wreath to sit behind parks name at the corner of Poplar and First streets.

Other events to celebrate MLK

Although Macon-Bibb County doesn’t have any more scheduled events for MLK Day, there are several events happening this week in Middle Georgia:

The MLK Experience

Sam X Visions is hosting an interactive art exhibition commemorating the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. The 2021 Martin Luther King Jr. “In Living Color” Experience highlights African American history and some of the most iconic moments during the Civil Rights Movement, according to the Eventbrite page. Masks are required, and people must make an appointment to attend the exhibit.

When: Jan. 18-24

Where: Curtis Event Center, 2050 Watson Boulevard, Warner Robins

Kick-Off Lecture

Georgia College is having several events this week to honor King. Walter Earl Fluker, professor at the Candler School of Theology at Emory University, will be the keynote speaker at Georgia College’s Kick-Off event, which will begin with a student lead book discussion, according to a news release.

When: Jan. 19 at 6 p.m., keynote speaker at 7 p.m.

Where: These events are virtual. The discussion will be held at this link: https://gcsu.zoom.us/J/95563799239. The lecture will be held at this link: https://gcsu.zoom.us/J/99716605330

Education Night

The event will spotlight the winners of the Literary Competition from local schools. Winners will present their work and speak on a panel.

When: Jan. 21 at 7 p.m.

Where: Virtual https://gcsu.zoom.us/J/93285001748

Creative Expressions

The GC Gospel Choir and other local artists will give attendees a night of music, poetry and art.

When: Jan. 22 at 7 p.m.

Where: Virtual https://gcsu.zoom.us/J/91541182121

GC Day of Service

The Day of Service involves a Uniform Drive. People are encouraged to drop off K-12 school uniforms or clothes that can be used for uniforms, and the goal is to collect more than 2,000 items. Drop off locations include Georgia College’s Give Center in the Maxwell Student Union and Cultural Center at HUB at Blackbridge Hall. For more information, please call Nadirah Mayweather at 478-445-8155.

When: Jan. 23

Where: Various locations