Truck driver killed after striking car that may have broken down on I-475 in Monroe County

The driver of a tractor-trailer rig was killed Friday in a pre-dawn crash on Interstate 475 in southern Monroe County, officials said.

The trucker was heading south about three miles past the Bolingbroke exit at I-75 when the rig struck a car that Monroe sheriff’s deputies believe may have broken down in the freeway’s southbound left lane shortly after 5 a.m.

The 18-wheeler “hit the passenger vehicle, jackknifed and slid off the roadway on its side,” killing the truck driver, according to an emailed statement from sheriff’s officials.

The driver of the car that was struck was not seriously hurt.

The name of the truck driver was being withheld pending notification of kin.