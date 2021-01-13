Here’s what’s happening in Middle Georgia to celebrate MLK Day

Middle Georgians will celebrate Monday the life of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his impact on the United States.

Middle Georgia universities and organizations have planned multiple events to allow people to honor the Civil Rights icon.

Here is a list of events that will be happening in Middle Georgia. This list will be updated as more events are announced. If you would like to submit your organization’s event for publication, please email jeason@macon.com.

Macon

Wreath Laying Ceremony

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Commissioner Elaine Lucas decided against having the annual march on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, according to an email from Clerk of the Macon-Bibb County Commission Janice Ross. Instead, the city will host a wreath laying ceremony.

When: Jan. 18 at noon

Where: Rosa Parks Square

Warner Robins

The MLK Experience

Sam X Visions is hosting an interactive art exhibition commemorating the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. The 2021 Martin Luther King Jr. “In Living Color” Experience highlights African American history and some of the most iconic moments during the Civil Rights Movement, according to the Eventbrite page. Masks are required, and people must make an appointment to attend the exhibit.

When: Jan. 18-24

Where: Curtis Event Center, 2050 Watson Boulevard, Warner Robins

Mercer University events

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Living the Dream event

Mercer University’s third annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Living the Dream event will be held Thursday starting at the bear statue near the University Center on the Macon campus at 3 p.m., and the first 100 people will receive free t-shirts. Students and faculty will participate in a silent march at 4 p.m. from the bear statue to Willingham Auditorium where a vigil will begin at 4:15 p.m. The event will also be streamed online, and those who wish to attend in person need to register at https://form.jotform.com/210054150464140.

When: Jan. 14 starting at 3 p.m.

Where: Mercer University Macon Campus, Bear Statue in front of the University Center

MLK Day of Service

MerServe is hosting an MLK Day of Service the day before Martin Luther King Jr. Day where students can volunteer at All About Animals or the Brookdale Warming Center. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/mercermlkservice.

When: Jan. 16 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: All About Animals or Brookdale Warming Center

Students can also participate in a virtual volunteer opportunity, during which they video themselves reading books about Martin Luther King Jr. or that inspire and encourage activism. Those videos can be submitted to mercermerserve@gmail.com by noon Jan. 18.

Georgia College events

Kick-Off Lecture

Walter Earl Fluker, professor at the Candler School of Theology at Emory University, will be the keynote speaker at Georgia College’s Kick-Off event, which will begin with a student lead book discussion, according to a news release.

When: Jan. 19 at 6 p.m., keynote speaker at 7 p.m.

Where: These events are virtual. The discussion will be held at this link: https://gcsu.zoom.us/J/95563799239. The lecture will be held at this link: https://gcsu.zoom.us/J/99716605330

Education Night

The event will spotlight the winners of the Literary Competition from local schools. Winners will present their work and speak on a panel.

When: Jan. 21 at 7 p.m.

Where: Virtual https://gcsu.zoom.us/J/93285001748

Creative Expressions

The GC Gospel Choir and other local artists will give attendees a night of music, poetry and art.

When: Jan. 22 at 7 p.m.

Where: Virtual https://gcsu.zoom.us/J/91541182121

GC Day of Service

The Day of Service involves a Uniform Drive. People are encouraged to drop off K-12 school uniforms or clothes that can be used for uniforms, and the goal is to collect more than 2,000 items. Drop off locations include Georgia College’s Give Center in the Maxwell Student Union and Cultural Center at HUB at Blackbridge Hall. For more information, please call Nadirah Mayweather at 478-445-8155.

When: Jan. 23

Where: Various locations

If an event was not included in this article, please email reporter Jenna Eason at jeason@macon.com.