This Macon deli failed health inspection for ‘sliced eel’ violation. See other scores

The Telegraph has compiled a list of the best and worst health scores for restaurants in Bibb County during the span of Nov. 23-Dec. 31 from the Georgia Department of Public Health. The list generally include restaurants that originated in the Middle Georgia area.

One restaurant received a failing grade, while a few earned a perfect score and multiple restaurants received an “A” grade.

One restaurant received a failing grade

USA Deli at 4437 Columbus Road, Suite E, was given “U” for unsatisfactory after scoring a 47 during a routine inspection Nov. 23.

A followup inspection is required after a restaurant receives a failing grade and generally happens within 10 days of the routine inspection.

USA Deli was reinspected on Nov. 30, earning an “A” with a score of 91. The restaurant had scored a perfect 100 with an “A” grade at its regular inspection in September.

The restaurant earned the failing grade for multiple violations, including what appeared to the inspector to be sliced eel for personal use stored in the freezer with food to be served at the restaurant.

Other violations

According to the same inspection report, other violations included:

Restaurants that scored an “A” include:

A score of 69 and below is given a letter grade of “U” for unsatisfactory compliance. A grade of “C,” a numeral score from 70-79, means the restaurant is marginally compliant to the rules and regulations in place. A “B” grade, a score from 80-89, means the restaurant is satisfactorily compliant, and an “A” grade, a score from 90-100, means the restaurant has food safety excellence, according to DPH’s rules and regulations guide.

Becky Purser
Becky Purser covers breaking news, having moved back to Middle Georgia in 2000. She’s also covered crime and courts primarily in Houston and Peach counties for The Telegraph. She’s also covered local government for The Daily Sun when it was a daily newspaper in Warner Robins, for the Kingsport Times-News in Tennessee and for the Bristol Herald Courier in Virginia. She’s a graduate of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville with a bachelor’s degree in communications. Support my work with a digital subscription
