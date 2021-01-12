This Macon deli failed health inspection for ‘sliced eel’ violation. See other scores

The Telegraph has compiled a list of the best and worst health scores for restaurants in Bibb County during the span of Nov. 23-Dec. 31 from the Georgia Department of Public Health. The list generally include restaurants that originated in the Middle Georgia area.

One restaurant received a failing grade, while a few earned a perfect score and multiple restaurants received an “A” grade.

One restaurant received a failing grade

USA Deli at 4437 Columbus Road, Suite E, was given “U” for unsatisfactory after scoring a 47 during a routine inspection Nov. 23.

A followup inspection is required after a restaurant receives a failing grade and generally happens within 10 days of the routine inspection.

USA Deli was reinspected on Nov. 30, earning an “A” with a score of 91. The restaurant had scored a perfect 100 with an “A” grade at its regular inspection in September.

The restaurant earned the failing grade for multiple violations, including what appeared to the inspector to be sliced eel for personal use stored in the freezer with food to be served at the restaurant.

Other violations

According to the same inspection report, other violations included:

Food stored in a cooling prep table was found to be at temperatures higher than the required 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Those foods included raw chicken, cooked noodles, tilapia pans, sliced peppers, sliced cheese, sliced onions, egg rolls, cooked shrimp, cooked fried eggs, broccoli, white cheese, sliced packaged ham, smoked turkey and ham.

A box of single service packets of Ken’s Ranch dressing were sitting on the prep table when they should have been refrigerated based on the package directions.

Several pieces of fish were being stored in a container of water on the prep sink instead of being thawed according to regulations.

A container of frozen fried okra and a pitcher of hush puppies were being stored in the reach-in freezer without being covered.

An employee failed to wash his hands after picking something up off the floor and changing tasks.

The ice machine had mold buildup.

Restaurants that scored an “A” include:

Hank’s Food Truck Dog Gone It Anyway You Want It Dogs at 3670 Eisenhower Parkway for both its stationary and mobile locations (Score: 100)





Rubix Cube at 6717 Hawkinsville Road (100)

M&M Sandwich & Pastry at 3045 Vineville Ave. (100)

Bossa Novas at 490 Cherry St (99)

Miramar Raw Bar and Tapas at 4420 Forsyth Road, Suite 150 (98)

Ocmulgee Brewpub at 484 Second St. (97)

Louvenia’s Crab Cake Hut, 2055 Eisenhower Parkway, C-19 (96)

Medi’s Mediterranean Fusion at 1687 Bass Road, Suite 103 (94)

Downtown Grill at 562 Mulberry Street Lane (93)

Just Tap’d at 488 1st St. (91)

Cashman’s Pub at 370 Cherry St (91)

H & H at 807 Forsyth St (90)

A score of 69 and below is given a letter grade of “U” for unsatisfactory compliance. A grade of “C,” a numeral score from 70-79, means the restaurant is marginally compliant to the rules and regulations in place. A “B” grade, a score from 80-89, means the restaurant is satisfactorily compliant, and an “A” grade, a score from 90-100, means the restaurant has food safety excellence, according to DPH’s rules and regulations guide.