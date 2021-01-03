A resounding message of unity, collaboration in Macon leaders’ New Year’s resolutions

Macon-Bibb County is moving into a new year with a new mayor, four new commissioners and five returning commissioners to lead the city.

2020 included incredible, unprecedented challenges, but a new year brings hope for a better future. The Telegraph asked Macon’s new mayor and commissioners what they hoped to accomplish in 2021 in fewer than 100 words. Some responses have been edited for clarity and length.

Mayor Lester Miller is sworn into office with his family by his side at the Inauguration Ceremony at the Macon City Auditorium on Dec. 30, 2020. Miller is Macon-Bibb County’s second mayor of the consolidated government. “Now, I look forward to serving every person in our community. Both those who supported our campaign and those who did not. I am confident that together we will move our community forward,” says Miller in his inauguration speech. Jenna Eason jeason@macon.com

Lester Miller, Mayor

“During 2021, I look forward to working with the commission and the public to create a safer, more prosperous Macon-Bibb County. With 50 murders [in 2020], we must take bold steps NOW to address our public safety crisis so that we will be in a better position to support our employers and attract new businesses and industries that will create good jobs. I am hopeful that, as elected officials, we are ready to lead by example by working collaboratively and resolving any differences without attacking one another so that we can focus on the challenges before us.”

Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Valerie Wynn signs documents after being sworn into office at the Inauguration Ceremony at the Macon City Auditorium on Dec. 30, 2020. Jenna Eason jeason@macon.com

Valerie Wynn, District 1

“As a lifelong resident of Macon Bibb County, I have seen our city go through many changes, some good and some not so good. One thing that I have always felt about Macon was it has the opportunity to be one of the best cities in Georgia, maybe only third tier to Atlanta and Savannah. So let me share a few thoughts on this.”

Wynn continued to list Macon’s great assets and achievements:

Its location in Middle Georgia

Ocmulgee River

Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park

Music history, including legends such as Otis Redding, The Allman Brothers and Little Richard

Mercer Music at Capricorn

International Cherry Blossom Festival

The Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

The Tubman Museum

Terminal Station

Main Street Christmas Light Extravaganza

“Macon needs to become a ‘unified community.’ I see Macon as a divided community which is what is holding us back from being the best we can be! I would like to see our citizens working together for the betterment of our community to fight crime, poverty and blight. This is what I would like to see our incoming leadership focus on to make us better,” Wynn wrote.

Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Paul Bronson is sworn into office at the Inauguration Ceremony at the Macon City Auditorium on Dec. 30, 2020. Jenna Eason jeason@macon.com

Paul Bronson, District 2

“First thing first is to learn ALL that I can. As Commissioner, I want to earn the people’s trust by action, steady hands, and being a leader, you can depend on. With the help of my fellow Commissioners, we will create a more transparent organization by conducting regularly scheduled virtual town halls and keeping our citizens informed. I want to empower our Directors, local youth and the community to think creatively by having “Meetings for Change,” and addressing the “Why” in our decisions. Most importantly, I want to bring more development into South and East Macon, while incorporating effective strategies to uplift the City of Macon as a whole.”

Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Seth Clark is sworn into office at the Inauguration Ceremony at the Macon City Auditorium on Dec. 30, 2020. Jenna Eason jeason@macon.com

Seth Clark, District 5

“To make significant strides in addressing poverty and public safety.”

Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Raymond Wilder is sworn into office at the Inauguration Ceremony at the Macon City Auditorium on Dec. 30, 2020. Jenna Eason jeason@macon.com





Raymond Wilder, District 6

“As I move into my new position as District 6 Commissioner, I would like to create more unity within the commissioners because we should all be concerned with positive results for all of Macon-Bibb as a whole. My primary objective will be to continue to emphasize the importance of public safety. The new pay scale for all county employees will start in January and we need to be proactive in getting our public safety employees up to the needed amount to protect and serve our county as needed. I would also like to get the road conditions throughout our county reviewed and addressed. We have a lot of roads that need attention badly. I would also like to get the illegal dumping and littering issues that have gotten severely out of hand in our county.”

Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Bill Howell is sworn into office at the Inauguration Ceremony at the Macon City Auditorium on Dec. 30, 2020. Jenna Eason jeason@macon.com





Bill Howell, District 7

“My New Year’s Resolutions as a newly elected Macon-Bibb Commissioner:

To do my part to put Covid-19 in our rearview mirror. It is time for this pandemic to be behind us and for us to get back to our “normal” as we knew it last January. To work hand in hand with the Sheriff Department to help curb all the violence we have witnessed in Macon-Bibb in 2020. Until our citizens feel safe, we will never thrive as a community. I will work hard with the new Mayor and the new commission to serve the voters that elected me. I will do my part to stop the bickering among commissioners and find common ground to solve the many pressing concerns in our community.”

Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Al Tillman is sworn into office at the Inauguration Ceremony at the Macon City Auditorium on Dec. 30, 2020. Jenna Eason jeason@macon.com





Al Tillman, District 9

“My New Year’s resolution is to help guide and support the incoming new Mayor and Commissioners with my knowledge and expertise. I want to keep Henry Burns Park and Filmore Thomas Parks safe and clean, and add a sidewalk on Hollingsworth Road in Bellevue. I also look forward to building a coalition to clean up our community and reduce illegal dumping while working to implement and maintain a public safety and general employees pay increase.”