Macon man hit by automobile on Houston Road dies of injuries

A Macon man struck by an automobile while he was “standing” in Houston Road in south Bibb County late Monday died hours later, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim was identified by sheriff’s officials as Shadow Jack Horn, 30.

According to a statement sent to local news outlets, the officials said Horn was hit by another man who was driving north on Houston near Allen Road shortly before 11 p.m. Monday. The statement doesn’t mention the kind of automobile the driver was in.

“A male driver was traveling north on Houston Road in the left lane. ... The driver stated that he saw a male standing in the roadway and attempted to avoid colliding with the male, but was unsuccessful,” the statement said.

Horn was pronounced dead at a Macon hospital about five hours after being struck.