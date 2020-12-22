Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Macon man hit by automobile on Houston Road dies of injuries

A Macon man struck by an automobile while he was “standing” in Houston Road in south Bibb County late Monday died hours later, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim was identified by sheriff’s officials as Shadow Jack Horn, 30.

According to a statement sent to local news outlets, the officials said Horn was hit by another man who was driving north on Houston near Allen Road shortly before 11 p.m. Monday. The statement doesn’t mention the kind of automobile the driver was in.

“A male driver was traveling north on Houston Road in the left lane. ... The driver stated that he saw a male standing in the roadway and attempted to avoid colliding with the male, but was unsuccessful,” the statement said.

Horn was pronounced dead at a Macon hospital about five hours after being struck.

Profile Image of Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr. covers crime and courts for The Telegraph with an eye for human-interest stories. Joe is a Warner Robins native and graduate of Warner Robins High. He joined the Telegraph in 1991 after graduating from the University of Georgia. As a Pulliam Fellowship recipient in 1991, Joe worked for the Indianapolis News. His stories have appeared in the Washington Post, the Seattle Times and Atlanta Magazine. He has been a Livingston Award finalist and won numerous Georgia Press Association and Georgia Associated Press awards. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service