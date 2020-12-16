Warner Robins man killed in wreck while pulling into breakfast diner, cops say

Telegraph file photo

A 71-year-old Warner Robins man died Wednesday after his Nissan SUV wheeled into the path of an oncoming pickup truck on Watson Boulevard, police said.

Michael Brown was pronounced dead at a Macon hospital after the 7:25 a.m. crash, according to a statement from Police Chief John Wagner.

The wreck happened as Brown, driving a 2011 Nissan Rogue, was apparently pulling into the Huddle House at Austin Avenue, about three-quarters of a mile east of Carl Vinson Parkway, Wagner told The Telegraph.

Brown, who had been heading west on Watson, was said to have pulled into the path of an eastbound 2004 Chevy Silverado as he turned left toward the eatery.

The driver of the pickup, Elbert Horne, 71, of Warner Robins, and a passenger in his truck suffered what were described as “minor injuries.”

