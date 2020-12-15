Man dies after slamming into logs on truck, but Macon cops say the truck kept going

A 36-year-old man died Tuesday after his SUV slammed into the back of a logging truck on Eisenhower Parkway in southwest Macon, Bibb County sheriff’s officials said.

The victim, Jeffery King, whose hometown was not mentioned in the afternoon news release that noted his death, was critically injured in a 7 a.m. crash at the Key Street intersection in front of Academy Sports.

King died sometime later at a city hospital, officials said.

According to the news release, the fatal wreck happened when the eastbound SUV that King was driving struck some logs that were loaded on the truck.

The truck, traveling the same direction as King, had been stopped at a traffic light.

“As the light turned green the logging truck (began) to move through the intersection,” the news release stated. “The driver of the SUV ran into the back of the logs that were loaded on the back of the truck. The logging truck continued to drive away, and it appears the driver of the logging truck is unaware that an accident occurred.”

It was unclear if the truck driver had been found.