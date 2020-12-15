Middle Georgia teens killed when car veers in front of 18-wheeler

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two teenagers from Milledgeville were killed late Monday when the car they were in swerved into an oncoming tractor-trailer rig just east of the city.

Tyrese S. Wright, 17, was at the wheel of a westbound 2001 Acura on Ga. 22 when the car veered out of its lane and into an eastbound 2019 Freightliner rig, a spokesman for the Georgia State Patrol said in an email.

The spokesman added that Wright and his passenger, 18-year-old Jonathan M. Jarrett, died in the 11:30 p.m. wreck. The driver of the truck, a Hiram man, was not seriously hurt.

The crash happened near Watson-Reynolds Road, about two miles east of the Oconee River bridge.

The state patrol described the crash: “For unknown reasons, the driver of the Acura lost control and began to rotate counter clockwise, traveling across the center double yellow lines. The Acura continued to travel across the left east lane of GA 22 and entered the right east lane of GA 22. There are 3 lanes in this specific area, 1 west lane and 2 east lanes. The Acura and Freightliner struck head on.”

