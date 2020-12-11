Woman, 62, and 4-year-old child die in Warner Robins house fire

A 79-year-old woman died in a house fire early Saturday on Meadowbrook Drive

A 62-year-old woman and a 4-year-old child died late Thursday in a house fire in one of Warner Robins’ oldest neighborhoods, officials said Friday.

There were apparently seven people — two adults and five children — inside the house on Bowden Drive when the blaze started, a Warner Robins city spokeswoman noted in a news release.

The five who survived were treated at a nearby hospital.

“The loss of life is tragic in any instance and we are saddened to lose two members of our community,” Warner Robins Fire Chief Ross Moulton said in the statement. “A fire loss always hits our department hard. I am proud of the efforts of our firefighters and want to extend our thoughts and prayers to the family during this time.”

The cause of the blaze or other details were not immediately available and the address of the house wasn’t mentioned.

Most of the eight houses on Bowden Drive, a cul-de-sac ringed by McArthur Boulvard just north of Watson Boulevard, were built in 1943 during a housing boom tied to the opening of Robins Air Force Base.