Macon man killed in Wednesday evening house fire

A 57-year-old man died in Macon house fire late Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Frankie Causey, who lived at the one-story residence on Elpis Street off Columbus Road in the Unionville area, said Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley.

Witnesses told firefighters that Causey and everyone else got out of the home, but then Causey went back inside to try and put out the fire and never made it back out, Miley said.

Causey was pronounced dead on scene at 11 p.m., Miley said.

