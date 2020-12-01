A Macon baker has a chance to become ‘The Greatest Baker of 2020.’ Here’s how to vote

A Macon baker is competing against 31 bakers across the world in the semi-finals of The Greatest Baker, an online baking competition.

Chahya Goorah, owner of Simply Wonderful Cakes, is competing for $10,000, a feature in Bake from Scratch Magazine and a year’s supply of Stuffed Puffs. If she wins the competition, she will receive the title of The Greatest Baker of 2020.

“I have been baking for 18 years! I left my office job to be home with my children. I discovered my passion for baking and cake decoration while making my children’s birthday cakes! It took off from there! I am thankful for this blessing,” Goorah said in her biography on the competition’s website.

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, Goorah was in second place in the semi-finals, which end at 11 p.m. Thursday. If she wins, she will continue to the final four.

Goorah wants to win the competition to help expand her business and buy more equipment, she said on the website. Goorah specializes in buttercream cakes, and “everyone raves” about her moist cakes because they look and taste amazing, she said on the website.

Supporters of Goorah can vote once daily for free or they can make a donation to the No Kid Hungry Foundation when they vote. To vote for Goorah, visit greatestbaker.com/2020/chahya-goorah.