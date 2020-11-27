Beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Macon

Though COVID-19 has meant changes for the Main Street Christmas Light Extravaganza and tonight’s opening Macon Pops concert, the holiday event goes on and as in years past will feature familiar highlights like Amy Schwartz Moretti’s rendition of “Joy to the World.” Moretti is director of Mercer University’s McDuffie Center for Strings and professor of violin. Her husband, Steve Moretti, is co-founder and CEO of Macon Pops. Special to The Telegraph

It’s beginning to look – and sound – a lot like Christmas and doing it in a big way thanks to the Main Street Christmas Light Extravaganza.

The annual event goes live tonight with its 500,000-plus dancing lights strung downtown for the season and the Macon Pops’ free holiday kick-off concert at 6 p.m. at First and Poplar streets.

For the first time, the concert will be live-streamed with a direct link to a YouTube Live feed available at www.mainstreetmaconchristmas.org.

“There are things we had to pull back on due to COVID-19 but other things we’re adding,” said Bryan Nichols, the Macon businessman who came up with the idea for the extravaganza four years ago and literally put it all together.

“We thought it would be best not to do any of the interactive activities like having the live reindeer or other things where people have to group up together every night,” he said. “But the lights and music are all there for everyone to enjoy. And we’re not just adding the free live stream of the concert but we’re also broadcasting each evening’s synchronized light show music over low-power FM at 89.3-FM. That’s so people – especially medically fragile or older people – can still get the full effect if they want to just park and stay in their cars or drive through downtown. They can pick it up on their radio.”

Nichols said he’s already seen people excited about the lights and that he’s glad the extravaganza can go on despite COVID-19.

“We were testing the lights the other night and about 1,000 people came by to see,” he said. “Someone took a picture and put it online and people just started coming out to have a look. I think this year people want a sense of normalcy with everything that’s been going on and we’re happy to help provide a little of that in a safe way for the holidays. We just ask everyone to use common sense and follow guidelines about how they gather and conduct themselves. This has come to mean a lot to the community, to downtown and it definitely to me.”

As in past years, Nichols and a few volunteers have spent long hours day and night programming, stringing and testing lights.

And doing a lot of troubleshooting.

Organizers for tonight’s concert and the extravaganza are emphasizing the “Macon It Safe” coronavirus safety program and those coming to the performance will need to wear masks when entering the designated concert area along Poplar Street between First and Second streets. Entries are at two specific spots on First and Second streets. Those coming will also be asked to practice 6-foot social distancing from others not part of their own party, all in accordance with current Macon mandates and CDC guidelines. Sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the concert area and masks will be given to those without them.

Entrances to the concert open at 5 p.m. with participants encouraged to bring chairs.

After tonight, the lights will be on from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. each evening from Nov. 28 to Jan. 3. Synchronized lights and music shows are at 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m. lasting about 45 minutes. This year, four new songs have been added to the pre-recorded Macon Pops synchronized playlist, one of which Pops co-founder and CEO Steve Moretti said is particularly special.

“It’s called ‘Headin’ South for the Winter’ and it’s a totally original Christmas song written for us by Macon Pops co-founder and arranger-director Matt Catingub,” Moretti said. “It features Josh Carson on vocals who debuted it last year and recorded it in my studio. It’s quite a catchy, fun song.”

Moretti said there’s a free download of the song at Macon Pop’s website at www.maconpops.com on their Main Street Christmas page under Events.

Moretti said in order to accomplish on-stage social distancing, this year’s musicians will form a 14-member band along with a slate of local vocalists versus the usual 40-piece orchestra.

He assures the sound will be as good as expected though the group may look different.

“All of us are excited to be performing live and especially to be doing it for this concert,” he said. “The pandemic has cut out most live performances for our musicians and, aside from the limited-seating concert we did at the Museum of Arts and Sciences’ amphitheater recently, this is our first big concert in eight months. We’ll happily be giving it all we’ve got.”

Moretti, who’s been putting in long hours himself getting the concert organized, said he too has kept audience health and safety uppermost while arranging the quality, hometown musical event.

“We’ve been meeting with health officials, city officials, EMA officials and others to make sure we’ve come up with the best plan possible,’ he said. “Like everyone else, we’re adapting to the situation we’re in these days and working with others to create something really joyful. It’s great we can stream this year’s show for those who can’t come down but want to be part. People just need to use their judgment and do what’s best for them. Everyone should act in a wise, safe way.”

As for the musicians, Moretti had more to say about the treat it is for them to play the Christmas concerts.

“It’s always gratifying seeing smiles on people’s faces when you perform, but the first time we did the Christmas Extravaganza with all the lights going and synchronized to what we were playing – well, we all had a very big ‘Wow!’ moment,” he said. “I don’t think we anticipated what it would be like. We want to live up to what this concert and these lights mean and put on the best performance possible. Something really amazing is happening in Macon. For the past few years, people and musicians in other cities have asked us how this all came about.”

In addition to the free download of “Headin’ South for the Winter,” Macon Pops sells a CD of the music it recorded for the light shows, available on their site.

Both Moretti and Nichols expressed gratitude to the event’s volunteers and sponsors who keep it free to the community, including Northway Church which is listed as the presenting organization.

Contact writer Michael W. Pannell at mwpannell@gmail.com.

What you need to know

What: Main Street Christmas Light Extravaganza Macon Pops Concert

Where: First and Poplar Streets Downtown

When: 6-7:30 p.m., Nov. 27

Cost: Free

Information: maconpops.com, www.mainstreetmaconchristmas.org