Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Macon mayor vetoes anti-discrimination rule, naming auditorium after 1st Black mayor

Macon-Bibb County Mayor Robert Reichert vetoed an anti-discrimination ordinance and a resolution to change the name of the Macon City Auditorium on Wednesday before the Thanksgiving holiday.

The anti-discrimination ordinance was written to prohibit discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations based on race, religion, color, sex, disability, national origin, ancestry, sexual orientation, gender identity or military status. The resolution was to rename the Macon City Auditorium after C. Jack Ellis, the city’s first Black mayor.

The ordinance and resolution were passed by the Macon-Bibb County Commission in a 5-4 vote with Commissioners Bert Bivins, Elaine Lucas, Virgil Watkins, Larry Schlesinger and Al Tilman voting for the legislation and Valerie Wynn, Mallory Jones, Joe Allen and Scotty Shepherd voting against it.

“Discrimination against any individual for an improper reason is easy to denounce, but it is sometimes difficult to prohibit. We can all agree that all people should not be victims of unjust discrimination. Macon-Bibb County needs to send a message that we are inclusive and respectful of the rights of individuals,” Reichert wrote in his letter to commissioners about the anti-discrimination ordinance.

“The Anti-Discrimination Ordinance currently under consideration here in Macon-Bibb County is well-intentioned. However, there has been much concern raised that when applied to LGBTQ and/or SOGI individuals, the efforts to protect their rights perhaps interferes with the rights of other people.”

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Jenna Eason
Jenna Eason creates serviceable news around culture, business and people who make a difference in the Macon community for The Telegraph. Jenna joined The Telegraph staff as a Peyton Anderson Fellow and multimedia reporter after graduating from Mercer University in May 2018 with a journalism degree and interning at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jenna has covered issues surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, Middle Georgia elections and protests for the Middle Georgia community and Telegraph readers. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

Opinion

Op-ed: Mayor should sign legal, constitutional anti-discrimination ordinance

November 24, 2020 12:05 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service