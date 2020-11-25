Macon mayor vetoes anti-discrimination rule, naming auditorium after 1st Black mayor

Macon-Bibb County Mayor Robert Reichert vetoed an anti-discrimination ordinance and a resolution to change the name of the Macon City Auditorium on Wednesday before the Thanksgiving holiday.

The anti-discrimination ordinance was written to prohibit discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations based on race, religion, color, sex, disability, national origin, ancestry, sexual orientation, gender identity or military status. The resolution was to rename the Macon City Auditorium after C. Jack Ellis, the city’s first Black mayor.

The ordinance and resolution were passed by the Macon-Bibb County Commission in a 5-4 vote with Commissioners Bert Bivins, Elaine Lucas, Virgil Watkins, Larry Schlesinger and Al Tilman voting for the legislation and Valerie Wynn, Mallory Jones, Joe Allen and Scotty Shepherd voting against it.

“Discrimination against any individual for an improper reason is easy to denounce, but it is sometimes difficult to prohibit. We can all agree that all people should not be victims of unjust discrimination. Macon-Bibb County needs to send a message that we are inclusive and respectful of the rights of individuals,” Reichert wrote in his letter to commissioners about the anti-discrimination ordinance.

“The Anti-Discrimination Ordinance currently under consideration here in Macon-Bibb County is well-intentioned. However, there has been much concern raised that when applied to LGBTQ and/or SOGI individuals, the efforts to protect their rights perhaps interferes with the rights of other people.”

