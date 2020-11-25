Victims identified in deadly head-on crash in south Bibb County

Two people were killed Tuesday night when the cars they were driving collided in south Bibb County, sheriff’s officials said.

The 6:30 p.m. crash happened along the Sardis Church Road Extension about two miles east of Interstate 75, just east of Houston Road near the intersection of South Walden Road.

Bibb sheriff’s officials said in an emailed statement that Anthony Bailey, 43, the driver of a 2012 Nissan Altima, was headed west on Sardis Church when he “crossed over the median” into the road’s eastbound lanes.

There he was said to have struck head-on an oncoming 2018 Chevy Camaro driven by Tonya Crews, 58.

Crews, of Macon, and Bailey, from Cochran, died at the scene, officials said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A sheriff’s spokeswoman said a dog riding in Crews’ car was also killed in the wreck.