These restaurants in Macon and Warner Robins are open on Thanksgiving Day

While most businesses are closed on Thanksgiving Day, several in Macon and Warner Robins are open to serve either carry-out or dine-in guests. The Telegraph has created a list of restaurants that have announced their intentions to serve food tomorrow. We recommend you call the restaurant ahead of time if you plan to eat there.

If you own or operate a restaurant, and would like to add it to the list, email cslinkard@macon.com.

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day

Bearfoot Tavern, 468 2nd St. in Macon, is open from 4-10 p.m. Thanksgiving Day with a limited menu.

Fatty’s Pizza is open for carry out and delivery, but only at their downtown location (344 2nd St. in Macon).

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Grow, 1019 Riverside Drive in Macon, is offering carry-out, as well as dine-in meals with a reservation.

Ma Duke Southern Cookin, 1530 Rocky Creek Drive in Macon, which specializes in southern comfort food, is open for carry-out on Thanksgiving Day.

Ole Times Country Buffet, with locations on Gray Highway and Eisenhower Parkway, will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.

S&S Cafeteria locations will be open for dine-in and carry-out on Thanksgiving.

Cracker Barrel is open on Thanksgiving Day for dine-in and carry-out. Middle Georgia locations include 3950 Riverside Drive in Macon, 5000 Eisenhower Parkway in Macon and 2700 Watson Blvd. in Warner Robins. Restaurants are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

Waffle House will remain open on Thanksgiving, keeping its usual 24/7 schedule. IHOP is offering more than pancakes this Thanksgiving. Customers are invited to order carry-out from their regular menu but also have a special “Family Feasts.” Most McDonald’s and Burger King will operate on Thanksgiving day, but call your nearest location to confirm. Macon remains under a mask mandate, which means businesses must require patrons to wear masks when inside their establishment, unless they specifically opt out of the mandate. Masks must be worn at all times, except when eating and drinking. Here are guidelines from the CDC on holiday-related COVID-19 precautions. Madeleine Cook contributed to this story.