Here’s how to submit your child for the Telegraph’s 2020 Children’s Christmas Tree

100 children from around Middle Georgia adorn The Telegraph’s 2018 Children’s Christmas Tree.
Every Christmas Day, as our gift to the community, the Telegraph prints the “Children’s Christmas Tree.”

We will continue the tradition again this year. To submit your child for the Christmas tree, please fill out this form by 5 p.m. Nov. 30.

The rules are as follows:

Applications will be reviewed and 100 children, plus 20 alternates, will be randomly selected from the submissions. Accepted applicants will receive an email by Dec. 4 with more instructions. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Telegraph will not photograph children. Instead, accepted applicants will need to email a photo of their child.

Email Caleb Slinkard at cslinkard@macon.com with any questions. But do not email applications. Applications will only be accepted through the Google form above.

