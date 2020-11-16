A 58-year-old man died in a fatal collision on I-475 South in Macon, GA

A 58-year-old man died in a traffic collision that occurred on Interstate-475 South early Sunday morning.

Todd Allen Glessner, of Warner Robins, was reportedly driving a 2018 Honda Civic driven when he hit a tire in the road that made his car inoperable, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The tire came off of an RV driven by 66-year-old Kathryn Barney, of Michigan.

While Glessner was stopped in the middle of the Interstate, a Fed-X tractor trailer collided into the back of Glessner’s vehicle around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to the release. The collision occurred just before the Eisenhower Parkway exit.

Jonathan Smith, 26, of Florida, was driving the tractor trailer.

Glessner was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Coroner’s Office has notified his next of kin, according to the release.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The incident is under investigation by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information in reference to this accident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.