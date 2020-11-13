Owners of The Rookery, Dovetail, Natalia’s plan to renovate this historic Macon bar

A historic bar in downtown Macon that had a significant impact on Macon’s music history plans to re-open next year under new management.

The Moonhanger Group, which also operates The Rookery, Dovetail, H&H Soul Food and Natalia’s, announced Thursday that it has partnered with Ed Grant and Cheryl Grant Louder to take over Grant’s Lounge on Poplar Street, according to a news release.

Grant’s Lounge opened in 1971, and some of the world’s greatest Southern Rock performers played on the nightclub’s stage, including The Allman Brothers Band, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Wet Willie.

Wes Griffith, president of Moonhanger Group, said in the release that he bought the building about a year ago because he didn’t want the building to end up in the “wrong hands” or get turned into something else.

“Now with the economic uncertainty that the pandemic has brought, the Grants and I decided this was a good time for me to get involved…to reboot, invest some money in the building, and re-open when the dust settles,” Griffith said, in the release.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Although the Moonhanger Group is assuming control of operations, the Grants will still be involved in an advisory capacity. Cheryl will continue to work in the bar, and Ed will help with programming, according to the release. The family will maintain a financial interest in the business as well.

The Hargray Capitol Theatre, another venue under the Moonhanger Group’s umbrella, will be in charge of booking and operating the venue, according to the release.

“We feel it gives us the opportunity to have two complimentary venues of different sizes so that we can eventually double the live music we promote in Macon and introduce new bands to the area. Our radio station 100.9 The Creek gives us a unique ability to introduce new music to people and promote our concerts. Grant’s also gives us the opportunity to focus on local bands more than we’ve been able to at the Hargray Capitol Theatre,” said Hubble Beasley, the general manager of the theater.

Renovations to Grant’s will include new bathrooms, more seating, a small kitchen, an additional bar on the second floor and a lounge, according to the release.

“I look forward to the future and being a part of a newly-renovated Grant’s. I’m confident the future is bright and that the legacy will continue,” Cheryl said in the release.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER