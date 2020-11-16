Milledgeville teen among inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts

A Georgia Military College Prep school student has earned recognition as a member of the inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts.

Eighth-grader Danica Resha, 14, of Milledgeville, recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest achievement in the Boy Scouts of America, now called Scouts BSA.

The straight-A student said she hopes that the distinction will help her achieve her career goal of becoming an astronaut for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration

After all, American astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first person to walk on the moon, was an Eagle Scout, she noted.

“Space fascinates me,” Danica said. “I love black holes. I love learning about theoretical science and quantum physics. I just enjoy it.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Danica is a member of BSA Troop 87 of Milledgeville. She joined the Scouts in February 2019 after the 110-year-old organization began admitting girls.

At the same time, she was also a part of the GMC Prep School High Adventure Leadership Program, an enrichment class that often partnered with her troop and enabled her to work toward earning merit badges.

For her Eagle Scout project, Danica built a flag retirement pit at the Morris-Little American Legion Post 6 in Milledgeville.

She got the idea after attending her first flag retirement ceremony at the American Legion in 2019. She saw that they needed a flag retirement pit.

She raised funds for the project through a GoFundMe account.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

“Danica is an amazing young lady, and I am so proud of all she has accomplished,” said her mom, Brandi Resha.

Tuesday, GMC Prep School will hold a special ceremony to recognize Danica and six other students who have earned Eagle Scout rank in 2019 and 2020. The event will be held at 2:30 p.m. in the Goldstein Center for Performing Arts.

Other GMC Prep School students to be recognized during the Eagle Scout ceremony will be 12th-graders Hudson Caldwell, Colby Sanford and Andrew Westbury; 11th-grader Ty Lightner; and ninth-graders Jacob Sanford and Landon Smith.