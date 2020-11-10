Macon Telegraph Logo
Pedestrian identified in deadly hit-and-run in east Macon

A man was found dead along an east Macon roadway after being struck by a vehicle early Tuesday.

The victim was identified as 35-year-old William Craig Hope, said Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, who is asking for the public’s help in locating his family.

At 1:12 a.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a person down on Jeffersonville Road near Towler Drive, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Hope had been struck and killed by an unknown vehicle.

His body was taken to a GBI crime lab for an autopsy.

His death marks the fifth pedestrian fatality in Macon-Bibb County in the last two months, Jones said.

The sheriff’s office is reaching out to the public for any information related to the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimetoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. Anyone with information about Hope’s family is asked to call Jones at 478-256-6716.

