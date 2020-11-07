Plenty of arts-related activities this weekend; holiday events soon set to begin as well

For 34 years, the Museum of Arts and Sciences has been the place to see Middle Georgia’s most creative collection of Christmas trees. This year’s record number of almost two dozen will be unveiled in the coming week. Special to The Telegraph

Ready for a zoomsical this weekend? You’ll have your chance.

Or want to see a collection of some of the most creatively decorated holiday trees? That’s in the coming week.

As far as the zoomsical: it’s the fairly modern term used to describe a comedy or drama where singing and all the action is recorded and presented – you guessed it – using Zoom or similar video conferencing software.

Theatre Macon’s “The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley: Online Edition” began Thursday and runs through Sunday with shows on the web at 8 p.m. plus 2:30 p.m. matinees Saturday and Sunday.

“We have a cast of 15 kids ages 10 through 18 who’ve really done a great job,” said Richard Frazier, artistic director at Theater Macon. “They’re from all over Middle Georgia with one even taking part from north Atlanta. They not only did their parts but they and their families created their video scenes with whatever background they used then we edited it all together. It’s really quite a great show.”

Frazier said “Flat Stanley” is also being seen by almost 10 schools as a video field trip. The kid’s production isn’t part of the theater’s regular season but part of something they call their Intermission Special Event series, a series of shows doable online in light of COVID-19 concerns.

Tickets for the 30-minute musical range from $10 to $20 for individual and family viewing and are available along with other information at www.theatremacon.com/flat-stanley.

“There are very few shows like this but in addition to bringing their massive talent our kids and parents did a lot of work to help pull the whole thing off,” Frazier said. “It’s a very different type of project and built a different type of relationship between the young people and families. It’s pretty exciting and we’re glad to get to share it with everyone.”

A Christmas season tradition gets underway Nov. 11 when the Museum of Arts and Sciences conducts its Festival of Trees VIP Champagne Preview from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. then on Nov. 12 holds its $100 per person fundraiser, the Festival of Trees Gala, from 7 to 11 p.m.

At the champagne preview, which costs $25, museum officials said attendees are invited to enjoy a glass of sparkling champagne and beautiful harp music while viewing the designer-decorated holiday trees. They also get first pick from the museum’s Treasures of the Vault gift sale and there’s even a holiday fashion show in the lobby, among other preview activities.

This year’s Nov. 12 Gala also features a look at the Festival of Trees Exhibition along with gourmet boxed dinners from Fountain of Juice with music provided for dancing. Ticketing per person includes signature cocktails and cocktail buffet, an open bar and entertainment.

You may note this year’s event is not a seated affair and a few other changes due to coronavirus safety measures.

Staff said masks and the desire to have a fabulous time are required.

“The trees are really spectacular this year and there are more trees than there’ve been in the last several years,” said Sherry Singleton, the museum’s communications director. “Each year there is such a variety from traditionally decorated trees to ones made from recycled pallets, others decorated using paper flowers, others made from bits recycled from old houses – so there are some very modern, some a bit wild and some spectacularly traditional. They’re all beautiful.”

Singleton said designers, businesses, clubs, organizations, families, individuals, art students and others sign up to create the trees which serve as the feature of the museum’s primary annual fundraising event. She said the money goes to provide year-long educational programming at the museum for the whole community.

“Year after year it’s been so gratifying to see the response,” she said. “And the creativity is always amazing. We’ve even had cardboard trees and teepee trees you could go in. Just come see what we have this year. The trees will be on display through mid-January and after the champagne preview and gala will be included in regular museum admission.”

Ticketing and other information about the Festival of Trees is at www.masmacon.org.

Don’t forget it’s First Friday with its Art Crawl (www.facebook.com/the567/) and other goings-ons at downtown locations trackable at NewTown Macon’s www.newtownmacon.com/enjoyingplaces/first-friday page.

Here are a couple of other interesting things to do this weekend:

Artists Occupy the Circle in Warner Robins is Nov. 7-8 presented by the Fine Arts Society of Middle Georgia on the grounds outside their gallery at 149 S Commercial Circle at the corner of Watson Boulevard and South Davis Drive. For $35, artists, crafters and others are invited to rent space on a first-come basis and show and sell items to the public. Admission is free. Contact Leslie Hoops-Wallace at unicornsquest@hotmail.com or call 478-396-9198.

Storytellers Macon will present “Kings and Queens: Stories of Identity, Inclusivity and Kings and Queens” Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Grand Opera House. Part of this year’s Storytellers series, the evening highlights Maconites’ stories and performances championing identity that at times might have been hidden because of gender, race, sexuality or orientation. Tickets are $10 and available at thegrandmacon.com and (478) 301-5470.

Contact writer Michael W. Pannell at mwpannell@gmail.com.