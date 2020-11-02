65-year-old pedestrian dies after being struck on Pio Nono Ave. in Macon

The pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on Pio Nono Avenue Oct. 21 died Sunday night from his injuries.

Richard Smith, 65, succumbed to his injuries of multiple blunt force trauma at 9:42 p.m. at Navicent Health, said Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

A female driver was reportedly traveling south on Pio Nono Avenue when she saw Smith in the roadway around the 2400 block of Pio Nono Avenue, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release. She tried to avoid hitting Smith, but was unsuccessful.

No charges have been filed against the driver, but the incident is still under investigation, according to the release.

Jones called Pio Nono Avenue the most dangerous road in Georgia because of the multiple pedestrian involved accidents.

“We’ve had plenty of people get hit by vehicles on Pio Nono Avenue,” Jones said. “The pedestrian has to have some accountability. You can’t blame everything on the motorist.”

Another pedestrian fatality happened on the 4200 block of Pio Nono Avenue four days after Smith was struck. The 64-year-old male, who was not named by the Sheriff’s Office because the victim’s family had not been notified, was struck by a Honda Civic heading south at 9:07 p.m. and was pronounced dead at Navicent Health, according to a news release.