Zeta’s winds cause widespread power outages across Georgia, including the Macon area

Thousands woke up without power Thursday as the remnants of Hurricane Zeta brought high winds across the state, including in Middle Georgia.

Georgia Power reported more than 560,000 without power, mostly west of Middle Georgia and in the metro-Atlanta area.

Scattered power outages were also reported in Macon and other Middle Georgia communities.

Flint Energies also reported outages across Middle Georgia, with nearly 300 Flint Energies customers in the Macon area alone without power early Thursday.

A NWS wind advisory is expected to remain in effect for all of Middle Georgia until 4 p.m. Thursday.

Southwest winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 35 mph remain possible, according to the NWS advisory.

Gusty winds could continue to down tree limbs and cause power outages and blow around unsecured objects. Extra caution is advised while driving, especially for high-profile vehicles, according to the NWS.

More thunderstorms are also expected.