Forsyth man dies in single-vehicle crash

A Forsyth man died early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash.

Jeston J. Evans was driving south on Highway 42 near Weldon Road when he “failed to negotiate a curve,” according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Evans’ vehicle left the road and struck a wooden fence. A wooden fence post broke through his windshield and struck him, the sheriff’s office reported.

The vehicle continued to travel until it hit a tree. A Monroe County EMS team was traveling on Highway 42 at the time and saw the crash. The team pronounced Evans dead on the scene. The crash occurred around 12:15 a.m.