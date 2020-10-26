Macon Telegraph Logo
Forsyth man dies in single-vehicle crash

A Forsyth man died early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash.

Jeston J. Evans was driving south on Highway 42 near Weldon Road when he “failed to negotiate a curve,” according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Evans’ vehicle left the road and struck a wooden fence. A wooden fence post broke through his windshield and struck him, the sheriff’s office reported.

The vehicle continued to travel until it hit a tree. A Monroe County EMS team was traveling on Highway 42 at the time and saw the crash. The team pronounced Evans dead on the scene. The crash occurred around 12:15 a.m.

Caleb Slinkard
Caleb Slinkard is the senior editor of the Macon Telegraph, moving to Middle Georgia in February of 2020. Caleb has previously worked as the managing editor of the El Dorado (Ark.) News-Times, the executive editor of the Norman (Okla.) Transcript and the executive editor of the Greenville (Texas) Herald-Banner. He’s a graduate of Texas A&M University-Commerce and enjoys reading, writing and watching the Dallas Mavericks or Texas Rangers in his spare time.
