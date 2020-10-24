Dr. Jill Biden expected to campaign in Macon on Monday

Dr. Jill Biden is expected to make campaign stops in Macon and Savannah on Monday, with polls showing a tight race in Georgia between her husband, former Vice President Joe Biden, and President Donald Trump.

Details about the visits are expected to be released later, said Jeremy M. Edwards, Georgia press secretary for the Biden for President campaign.

Dr. Biden visited Columbus on Oct. 12, the start of early voting in Georgia.

“People are going to have to just go really early,” she said at the Columbus rally, the Ledger-Enquirer reported. “Take your chairs, take a bag of breakfast and a cup of coffee and be prepared to wait. Americans are so dedicated this election to voting because they see there’s so much at stake.”

On Oct. 16, President Donald Trump brought his campaign swing across the southeast to Macon, while his son Donald Trump Jr. held a rally in Macon on Friday.

Georgia is among the battleground states with the Nov. 3 election just around the corner.