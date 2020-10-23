Middle Georgia music associations offer sonic escapes this weekend

Musicians from the Jazz Association of Macon will live stream a concert Saturday beginning at 5:30 p.m. and encourage Middle Georgians to make it a picnic and a party – wherever you are. Special to The Telegraph

Two Middle Georgia music associations are ready to entertain this weekend, one with jazz-oriented fare and the other classical.

First, the Jazz Association of Macon presents Jazz off Riverdale Saturday at the Society Garden from 6 to 9 p.m.

Note the subtle yet significant name change of 2020/COVID-19’s version of the annual event normally called Jazz and Arts on Riverdale.

Jazz Association board member and Riverdale chairman Edward Clark said because of coronavirus the event – which usually draws thousands to Riverdale Drive where association members and residents welcome them for music, arts and crafts – is going for a safer and more manageable time at the Ingleside venue.

But at least it’s going, Clark said, and they’re keeping the 16-year-old tradition started in 2004 alive.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“We do it around this time every year and the neighborhood really gets involved to bring it to life,” he said. “But with COVID and crowd control and the fact there are some elderly people on the street we just aren’t taking the risk. And besides, the permit for it would cause us to limit the number way down anyway.”

So at the Society Garden, where outdoor concerts have been going on for months with coronavirus guidelines in place, the association will present their JAM Ensemble on stage and invite other musicians to jam with them.

Clark said keyboards, drums and a bass setup will be in place but any saxophone players like himself, or those playing similar instruments, need to bring their own for obvious reasons.

There’s a $5 cover charge at the door and they request attendees maintain social distance, wear masks and respect others.

Clark said the association has been working to promote the love of jazz and present it in the community and schools since 1986. The group also raises money for several scholarships for aspiring musicians and over the past several months has raised and distributed more than $10,000 to musicians sorely impacted by the effects of the pandemic.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The second association offering weekend music is in Warner Robins. The Warner Robins Community Concert Association will return to presenting performances Sunday at 3 p.m. with a piano concert at First United Methodist Church on North Davis Drive.

Following a brief hiatus due to COVID-19, the group will present American pianist and Julliard graduate Thomas Pandolfi.

“With all the uncertainty in the world right now, I think music lovers will appreciate the beauty of the piano music Thomas Pandolfi will share,” said WRCCA board member Norma Hunt.

The concert opens the organization’s 37th season presenting quality musical experiences affordably, according to a statement by association president P. Evelyn Merk.

Again this season, concerts will be at First UMC where social distancing other coronavirus guidelines will be in play. Masks are not required but encouraged, especially while being seated.

Merk called Pandolfi a local favorite saying it’s his second appearance with the association.

He will present a program of works by Chopin.

Future WRCCA concerts in 2021 will feature the Gloriosa Trio in January, pianist Matt Herskowitz in February, the bluegrass group Lost Dogs Found in March, Robert McDuffie Center for Strings musicians in April, and trumpeter Joe Gransden in May.

Season tickets are $35 and individual concerts $15. Patronage levels begin at $100 and further information is available at www.wrconcert.org.

And here’s a coming webinar of interest to local artists. On Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., the 567 Center for Renewal will offer “Marketing for Artists,” an interactive marketing webinar from C4 Atlanta designed for artists and small arts businesses. It will focus on effective marketing tactics, building a basic marketing vocabulary, identifying markets drawn to your core values, and developing social media strategies. Space is limited and more information is at www.the567center.org.

Contact writer Michael W. Pannell at mwpannell@gmail.com.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

What: Jazz Association of Macon’s Jazz off Riverdale

Where: The Society Garden, 2389 Ingleside Ave.

When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 24

Cost: $5

Information: www.maconjazz.org