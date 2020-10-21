Gray man struck by train in Macon

A Gray man was struck by a Norfolk Southern train on the railroad tracks near Clinton Street in Macon late Tuesday.

Brandon Ray Rozar, 38, was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, and was listed in critical condition Wednesday morning.

Just after 8:35 p.m., Bibb County sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident near the dead end of Clinton Street just off Main St., according to a sheriff’s office news release.

First responders located Rozar and carried him to an ambulance that was parked at the end of Clinton Street.

The circumstances surrounding the incident, including why Rozar was on the tracks, was under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.