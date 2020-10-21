Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Gray man struck by train in Macon

A Gray man was struck by a Norfolk Southern train on the railroad tracks near Clinton Street in Macon late Tuesday.

Brandon Ray Rozar, 38, was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, and was listed in critical condition Wednesday morning.

Just after 8:35 p.m., Bibb County sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident near the dead end of Clinton Street just off Main St., according to a sheriff’s office news release.

First responders located Rozar and carried him to an ambulance that was parked at the end of Clinton Street.

The circumstances surrounding the incident, including why Rozar was on the tracks, was under investigation.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

Becky Purser
Becky Purser covers breaking news. She’s also covered crime and courts primarily in Houston and Peach counties for The Telegraph. A graduate of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville with a bachelor’s degree in communications, Becky also has covered city and county government for Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia newspapers. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service