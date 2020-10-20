Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigating two fatal collisions in Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two fatal traffic collision in Macon.

Tuesday at 8:40 a.m., Jimmy Ballard, 49 of Lizella, was driving a Chevy Trailblazer north on Fulton Mill Road when he reportedly crossed the center line and was struck by a dump truck driven by a 59-year-old Macon man driving south on the same road.

Ballard was pronounced dead on the scene by the county coroner, and next of kin have been notified.

Single vehicle accident

Monday evening, eastbound traffic on Mercer University Drive had stopped at a traffic light near the Anthony Road intersection. A driver traveling east did not stop, went off the roadway, through the Advanced Auto Parts Store parking lot, crossed Eveline Avenue and struck a tree.

The driver, 71-year-old Albert Caines of Macon, was transported by ambulance to the Medical Center, Navicent Health and was later pronounced dead. The next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information regarding these fatal collisions is asked to contact Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Fatal Accident Investigators at 478-751-7500.